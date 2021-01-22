American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Raised by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,326 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up about 6.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.05% of American International Group worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American International Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.