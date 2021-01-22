American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $160.90 on Friday. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,855,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,841,000 after purchasing an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,986,000 after buying an additional 182,334 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.