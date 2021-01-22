American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells $39,357,890.91 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,374. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.