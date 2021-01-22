American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Sells $5,868,887.22 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Keith Anderson sold 222,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $5,868,887.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,010,757 shares in the company, valued at $26,714,307.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. 2,389,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,374. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

