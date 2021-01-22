American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Phyllis Gotlib Sells 50,000 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
American Well stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 2,389,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,374. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $190,772,000. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $57,779,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $54,049,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $37,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $34,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.
About American Well
American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.
