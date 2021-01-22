American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $3,223,693.53 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,743,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Well stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

