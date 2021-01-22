America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 227.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $3,461,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRMT shares. Stephens raised their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $828.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.