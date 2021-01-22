Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CSFB lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

