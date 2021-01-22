AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $119.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

