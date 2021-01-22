AMI Asset Management Corp Has $66.74 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

GOOGL opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,760.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,622.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

