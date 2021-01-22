AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

