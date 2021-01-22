AMLT (AMLT) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1,643.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.00579559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.69 or 0.04242942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016818 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

AMLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.