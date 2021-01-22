Amon One Day Volume Hits $6,211.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Amon has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $6,211.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00067092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00585320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.70 or 0.04152854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

