Amoveo (VEO) Price Hits $32.89 on Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $953.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for about $32.89 or 0.00100100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

