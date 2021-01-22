Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ (AMPE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.55 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $286.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $393,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

