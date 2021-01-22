Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $0.95

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002865 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $189.65 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00574884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.62 or 0.04295625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 339,569,976 coins and its circulating supply is 199,322,389 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars.

