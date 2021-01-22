Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMDUF shares. CSFB upgraded shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Amundi alerts:

AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. Amundi has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.