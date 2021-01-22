Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post sales of $156.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $157.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $490.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.24 million to $491.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $515.06 million, with estimates ranging from $512.70 million to $516.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TACO. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 15,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 444,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 133,952 shares of company stock valued at $994,245 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TACO stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $374.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.