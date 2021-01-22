Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $792.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce sales of $792.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.60 million and the highest is $824.44 million. Energizer reported sales of $736.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Energizer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $47.82 on Friday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

