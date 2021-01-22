Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $40.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

