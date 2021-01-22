Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.63. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 68,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.