Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Announce -$3.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.20). Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 441.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($11.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.83) to ($11.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.19) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%.

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $940.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hawaiian by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hawaiian by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 25.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

