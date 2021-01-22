Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $278.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.40 million. Interface posted sales of $339.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Interface by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

