Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce sales of $105.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.31 million and the highest is $106.13 million. Natera reported sales of $83.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $384.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.94 million to $386.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $462.57 million, with estimates ranging from $451.11 million to $491.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 12.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 31.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 78.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

