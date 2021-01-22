Analysts Anticipate Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $154,000.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $266.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

