Analysts Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

