Analysts Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce sales of $7.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $8.96 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $7.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $19.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $20.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.90 million, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 19.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

