Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce sales of $376.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.31 million and the lowest is $367.05 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $156.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Truist decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,265,594 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 126.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $245.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average of $208.79. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

