Analysts Anticipate Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viela Bio.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million.

VIE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Viela Bio stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.73. 5,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,828. Viela Bio has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $70.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viela Bio by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 106.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

