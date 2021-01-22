Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report $15.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.68 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $60.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.45 million to $60.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.17 million, with estimates ranging from $65.66 million to $68.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.