Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 22nd (EVTC, FLWS, FLXN, FR, FSM, GREZF, GVDNY, HGEN, HLMAF, IDXG)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 22nd:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

