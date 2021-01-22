Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,268,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 411,183 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 484,270 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARLO stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $656.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.
Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.