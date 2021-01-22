Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,268,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 411,183 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 484,270 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLO stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $656.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

