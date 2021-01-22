Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce $99.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.68 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $347.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $418.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.70 million to $421.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $960.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after buying an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,299,000 after buying an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

