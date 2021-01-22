Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to post sales of $116.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.94 million. Everi reported sales of $145.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $380.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $387.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $520.06 million, with estimates ranging from $484.70 million to $535.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.23 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,777.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,750 shares of company stock worth $2,053,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.56 on Friday. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 3.08.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

