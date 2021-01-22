Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,899 shares of company stock worth $711,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 171,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

