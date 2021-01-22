Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce $46.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.37 million and the lowest is $37.15 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $132.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $187.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.47 million to $199.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $297.55 million, with estimates ranging from $250.82 million to $347.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HT. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

HT stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $302.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

