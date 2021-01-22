Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

