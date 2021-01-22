Analysts Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.53 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $166.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 430,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

