Analysts Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.43 Million

Brokerages predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce sales of $28.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $30.57 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $42.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $123.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $125.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $111.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $123.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million.

ION Geophysical stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 153.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.