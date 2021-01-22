Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($2.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

OM opened at $52.11 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $130,591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $142,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $16,524,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $12,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $12,337,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

