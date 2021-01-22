Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after buying an additional 1,315,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 633,238 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,836,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,164,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 153.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

