Analysts Expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to post $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Interpublic Group of Companies.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 66,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 111,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

