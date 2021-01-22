Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 22nd (CYAGF, HURN, KDDIY, NKE, NTTYY, RKUNY, SOBKY, YAHOY)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, January 22nd:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

