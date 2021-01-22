Analysts Offer Predictions for FMC Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for FMC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

FMC stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 83,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

