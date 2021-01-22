Analysts Offer Predictions for Makita Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Makita in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Makita had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

MKTAY opened at $47.73 on Friday. Makita has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

