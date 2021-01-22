Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 22nd (AA, ADSK, AEO, AGCO, ALSN, BABA, BKR, BOKF, CAT, CBRE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 22nd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Argus from $295.00 to $360.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $30.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Truist from $308.00 to $326.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target increased by Truist from $75.00 to $82.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $154.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $59.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $251.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $345.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $357.00 to $370.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $46.00 to $57.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $142.00 to $177.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $175.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $344.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $575.00 to $600.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $128.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $445.00 to $510.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $9.50 to $10.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Cascend Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $250.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $215.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $73.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.