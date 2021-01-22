Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 22nd (AA, ADSK, AEO, AGCO, ALSN, BABA, BKR, BOKF, CAT, CBRE)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 22nd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Argus from $295.00 to $360.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $30.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Truist from $308.00 to $326.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target increased by Truist from $75.00 to $82.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $154.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $59.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $251.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $345.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $357.00 to $370.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $46.00 to $57.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $142.00 to $177.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $175.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $344.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $575.00 to $600.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $128.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $445.00 to $510.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $9.50 to $10.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Cascend Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $250.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $215.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $73.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.