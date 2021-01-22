Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 22nd (ABBN, AEO, AF, AGNC, AIR, ALO, AM3D, AMNB, AOX, ASB)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 22nd:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 30 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) was given a €4.30 ($5.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $15.50 to $16.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) (ETR:AM3D) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $48.00 to $56.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.00 ($7.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $245.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $114.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by Argus from $72.00 to $108.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) was given a €27.50 ($32.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $11.50 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $16.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $800.00 to $865.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 63 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $225.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $3.50 to $4.25. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $205.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $52.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) was given a €71.30 ($83.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $9.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 375 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $105.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $174.00 to $181.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $172.00 to $200.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $465.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $494.00 to $508.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) was given a €140.50 ($165.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $156.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $420.00 to $440.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $6.75. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $249.00 to $243.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $219.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 210 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €155.00 ($182.35) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $79.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $53.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) was given a €142.50 ($167.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $76.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) was given a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $165.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.