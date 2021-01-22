Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 22nd (ABBN, AEO, AF, AGNC, AIR, ALO, AM3D, AMNB, AOX, ASB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 22nd:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 30 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) was given a €4.30 ($5.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $15.50 to $16.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) (ETR:AM3D) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $48.00 to $56.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.00 ($7.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $245.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $114.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by Argus from $72.00 to $108.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) was given a €27.50 ($32.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $11.50 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $16.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $800.00 to $865.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 63 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $225.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $3.50 to $4.25. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $205.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $52.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) was given a €71.30 ($83.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $9.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 375 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $105.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $174.00 to $181.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $172.00 to $200.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $465.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $494.00 to $508.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) was given a €140.50 ($165.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $156.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $420.00 to $440.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $6.75. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $249.00 to $243.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $219.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 210 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €155.00 ($182.35) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $79.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $53.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) was given a €142.50 ($167.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $76.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) was given a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $165.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.