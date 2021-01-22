Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 22nd (BURL, LGO, LIF, LUN, LYB, MOZ, OGI, TECK.B, TRP, TRQ)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 22nd:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $255.00 to $290.00.

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$2.80. They currently have an underpeform rating on the stock.

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO)

had its target price raised by CIBC to C$2.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by Eight Capital to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$12.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital to C$14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $104.00.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital to C$4.25. Eight Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$3.48. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by Eight Capital to C$35.00. Eight Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$70.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by CIBC to C$69.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. to C$63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets to C$65.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital to C$28.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by Eight Capital to C$0.20. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital to C$34.50. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

