Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (DIC)

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR: DIC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2021 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €14.50 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) stock opened at €13.96 ($16.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. DIC Asset AG has a twelve month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a twelve month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DICF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DICF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.