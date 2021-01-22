Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kansas City Southern (KSU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) recently:

1/15/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $250.00.

1/11/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $250.00.

1/6/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $197.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $222.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

